bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio Price Performance

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $376.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other bluebird bio news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3,183.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.