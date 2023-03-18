Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 6,501 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 6,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $117,278.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,910.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,444,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,366. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,004,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,810,000 after buying an additional 469,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,221,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,395,000 after buying an additional 451,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley raised Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

