BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

TCPC traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 768,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,982. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a current ratio of 18.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

About BlackRock TCP Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

