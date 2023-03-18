BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,008.00

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,008 ($12.29) and last traded at GBX 1,308 ($15.94), with a volume of 80558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,292 ($15.75).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 20.22 and a quick ratio of 20.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,383.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,333.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £624.72 million, a P/E ratio of -179.30 and a beta of 1.10.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

