BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Bought by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,329,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 69,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,030. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

