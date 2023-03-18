Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BSM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James cut Black Stone Minerals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 31,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,932.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 31,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $493,727.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,932.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 93,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,028. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 812,840 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,149,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,409,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 697,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

