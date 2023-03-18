Bitcoin Price Up 33% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $26,963.93 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $520.97 billion and approximately $41.40 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 33% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.52 or 0.00487764 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00137538 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00033227 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000619 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,321,112 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
