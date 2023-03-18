Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.81.

Shares of BIR traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.89. 11,665,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,993. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$12.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.70. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.47%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

