BioSyent (CVE:RX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.37

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.37 and traded as high as C$7.40. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.30, with a volume of 743 shares traded.

BioSyent Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.93.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

