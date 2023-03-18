BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Price Down 8.9%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.57. 281,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 309,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $920.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $47,456.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,601 shares in the company, valued at $6,178,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,454 shares of company stock worth $1,359,106. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 439.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $45,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.