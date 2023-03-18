BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Price Down 8.9%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.57. 281,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 309,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $920.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 439.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $45,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
