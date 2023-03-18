Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 881.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

