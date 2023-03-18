BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU) Shares Down 2.3%

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$12.87 and last traded at C$12.96. Approximately 679,265 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 551,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.26.

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.27.

