Beta Finance (BETA) Trading 18% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0940 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $60.83 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

