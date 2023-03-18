Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Benson Hill in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Benson Hill’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Benson Hill’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $99.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BHIL. Barclays dropped their price target on Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Benson Hill from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Shares of Benson Hill stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.54. Benson Hill has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $68,092.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,693.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Benson Hill by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

