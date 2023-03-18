Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up to $30.50

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $31.41. Belite Bio shares last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 1,707 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Belite Bio Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.