Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up to $30.50

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $31.41. Belite Bio shares last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 1,707 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
