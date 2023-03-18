Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up to $30.50

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $31.41. Belite Bio shares last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 1,707 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Belite Bio Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

