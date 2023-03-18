Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Hits $227.96 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 30.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $227.96 million and $5.96 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,835.39 or 0.06645549 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00064075 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00023843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00047925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00020497 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

