BCS Wealth Management Takes Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $5,712,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 540.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,221 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $900,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.14 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.21.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

