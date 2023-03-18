BCS Wealth Management Purchases 2,606 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $362.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,223. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The company has a market capitalization of $270.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

