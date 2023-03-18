Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.30% of Bausch Health Companies worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $7.60 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.