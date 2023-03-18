Barclays Raises Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Price Target to $3.00

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Northland Securities raised Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Casa Systems Stock Down 25.9 %
CASA opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a market cap of $122.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.10.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
