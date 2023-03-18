Barclays Raises Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Price Target to $3.00

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities raised Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Casa Systems Stock Down 25.9 %

CASA opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a market cap of $122.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casa Systems

Casa Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 128.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 36,575 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 44,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 60,508 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

