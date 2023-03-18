Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $219.85 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $283.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.