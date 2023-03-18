Bank of New Hampshire Sells 790 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Exelon were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.