Bank of New Hampshire Sells 481 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,604,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,263,000 after buying an additional 110,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,114,000 after buying an additional 155,964 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.20 and its 200 day moving average is $156.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.95 and a 52-week high of $199.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

