Bank of New Hampshire Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $145.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.56. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

