Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.13 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

