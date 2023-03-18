Bank of New Hampshire Grows Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.87.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

