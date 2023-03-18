Bank of New Hampshire Buys 120 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after acquiring an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after buying an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after buying an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $132.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.32. The company has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

