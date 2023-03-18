Bank of America Upgrades Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to “Buy”

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s current price.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE TAK opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
