Bank of America Upgrades Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to “Buy”

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s current price.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TAK opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,714.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

