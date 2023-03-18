Bank of America Lowers XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $10.70

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s current price.
XPEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie lowered XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. China Renaissance lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.
XPeng Trading Up 6.1 %
NYSE XPEV traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $8.84. 29,083,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,709,934. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
