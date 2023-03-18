Bank of America Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $305.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.75.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded up $16.26 on Friday, hitting $220.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,660,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.63. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

