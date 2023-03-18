Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Announces Earnings Results

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $4.97 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,983,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after buying an additional 2,859,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,988,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,539 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.