Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Announces Earnings Results

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $4.97 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.65.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,983,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after buying an additional 2,859,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,988,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,539 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
