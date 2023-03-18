B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Kenneth M. Young Purchases 2,485 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) President Kenneth M. Young purchased 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $78,178.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 32,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,394.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of RILY stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.78. 1,129,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,534. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $851.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 3.95. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $326.81 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.43%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 455,335 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,568,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 137,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 76,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 47.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after buying an additional 70,229 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

