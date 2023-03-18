Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Reaches $1.06 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $107.50 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $9.15 or 0.00033224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025739 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019841 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003580 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00207332 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,545.46 or 1.00003743 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,605,573 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,605,572.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.21157516 USD and is up 13.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 299 active market(s) with $113,362,046.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

