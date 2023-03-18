Avitas Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $441.00 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $601.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.63, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.