Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,421 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $465.87 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $467.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

