Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Raymond James

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 130.77% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.34.
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 881,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,603. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $241.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.