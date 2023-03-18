Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Raymond James

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 130.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.34.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 881,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,603. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $241.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aveanna Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 18.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 415,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 63,365 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 69,609 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.