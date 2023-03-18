Avalanche Trading Up 19.2% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $17.94 or 0.00065323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.84 billion and approximately $281.85 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020677 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000825 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,670,058 coins and its circulating supply is 325,607,338 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

