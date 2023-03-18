Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $87.38 on Thursday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $403,637.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,865 shares of company stock worth $269,670. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Autoliv by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth $1,744,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth about $862,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,031,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.