Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Trading 0.7% Higher

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 91.60 ($1.12). 272,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 266,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.11).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.42. The stock has a market cap of £157.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.29.

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

