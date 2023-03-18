AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 46.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 55.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AT&T by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in AT&T by 22.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,728,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,633,379. The stock has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

