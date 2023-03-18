ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Down 5%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 133,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 204,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $711.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

