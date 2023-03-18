Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. 343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Atlas Arteria Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61.

About Atlas Arteria

Atlas Arteria Ltd. owns, operates and develops toll roads . It operates through the following segments: APRR, ADELAC, Dulles Greenway, and Warnow Tunnel. Its projects include toll roads, bridges, tunnels, and investment in entities in the same industry sector. The company was founded on December 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

