Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASPN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth $11,790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 102,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 932.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 938,293 shares in the last quarter.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 12.9 %

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. 5,371,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,369. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.93. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.