Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Asia Dragon Trust plc's stock price fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 386 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 389 ($4.74). 131,923 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 110,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 392 ($4.78).

Asia Dragon Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £455.32 million, a P/E ratio of -827.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 434.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 418.78.

About Asia Dragon Trust

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

