ASD One Day Volume Reaches $4.36 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $32.75 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00033965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025897 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002113 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00020078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003564 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00208599 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,382.18 or 1.00041051 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04748161 USD and is up 9.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,427,172.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars.

