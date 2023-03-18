ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Rating) were down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.50 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.07). Approximately 100,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 66,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.75 ($1.09).

ASA International Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £87.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.15.

About ASA International Group

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. The company also provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. It operates through a network of 2,044 branches.

