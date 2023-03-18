Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Chairman Michael J. Long Sells 17,720 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

