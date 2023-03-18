Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,108 shares during the period. Armada Hoffler Properties makes up 1.4% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.95% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. 1,165,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,391. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

