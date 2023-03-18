Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 30,545 Shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 83,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,596,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs alerts:

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS BUFD traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.90. 98,798 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a market cap of $501.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.34.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.