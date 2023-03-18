Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 25,297 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,297 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,308,000 after buying an additional 247,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,242,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,300,000 after acquiring an additional 128,219 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,590,000 after acquiring an additional 273,862 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 665,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 116,525 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,308. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.39. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.